AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Korea's equity discount starts to crack as reforms take hold

Political turmoil in late 2024 created a valuation floor. A year later, Korea became one of the world's best-performing markets as investors began believing corporate reforms might actually work.
Korea's equity discount starts to crack as reforms take hold

Major institutional investors are rethinking their approach to Korean equities. What they once saw as a purely cyclical play, they now view differently—driven by persistently cheap valuations and real signs of structural reform.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.