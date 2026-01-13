Korea's equity discount starts to crack as reforms take hold
Political turmoil in late 2024 created a valuation floor. A year later, Korea became one of the world's best-performing markets as investors began believing corporate reforms might actually work.
Major institutional investors are rethinking their approach to Korean equities. What they once saw as a purely cyclical play, they now view differently—driven by persistently cheap valuations and real signs of structural reform.
