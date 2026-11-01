Kenfo adapts global investment framework to Asia's diverse markets

Kenfo sees Asia as an opportunity-rich but highly heterogeneous region requiring flexible investment structures and rigorous governance standards.

Key Points Kenfo views Asia Pacific as a diverse investment landscape, adapting due diligence and market-access strategies to local governance, regulatory and operational conditions while maintaining a globally consistent investment framework.

Governance, implementation quality and sustainability considerations are central to manager selection, with regional allocations driven by risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and long-term value creation.

Kenfo says its revised defence investment policy does not weaken its ESG commitments, arguing that national security and societal resilience can support long-term sustainability.

German sovereign wealth fund Kenfo is pursuing opportunities across Asia Pacific through a globally consistent investment framework, but says successful investing in the region requires a nuanced understanding of local market structures, governance standards and regulatory environments.