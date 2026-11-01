Kenfo adapts global investment framework to Asia's diverse markets
Kenfo sees Asia as an opportunity-rich but highly heterogeneous region requiring flexible investment structures and rigorous governance standards.
German sovereign wealth fund Kenfo is pursuing opportunities across Asia Pacific through a globally consistent investment framework, but says successful investing in the region requires a nuanced understanding of local market structures, governance standards and regulatory environments.
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