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Kenfo adapts global investment framework to Asia's diverse markets

Heather Ng
Kenfo sees Asia as an opportunity-rich but highly heterogeneous region requiring flexible investment structures and rigorous governance standards.
Kenfo adapts global investment framework to Asia's diverse markets
Key Points
  • Kenfo views Asia Pacific as a diverse investment landscape, adapting due diligence and market-access strategies to local governance, regulatory and operational conditions while maintaining a globally consistent investment framework.
  • Governance, implementation quality and sustainability considerations are central to manager selection, with regional allocations driven by risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and long-term value creation.
  • Kenfo says its revised defence investment policy does not weaken its ESG commitments, arguing that national security and societal resilience can support long-term sustainability.

German sovereign wealth fund Kenfo is pursuing opportunities across Asia Pacific through a globally consistent investment framework, but says successful investing in the region requires a nuanced understanding of local market structures, governance standards and regulatory environments.

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