JIC expands dual strategy across full corporate lifecycle
The government-backed fund has committed $50 million to Transpose Platform BOV III Cayman to give entrepreneurs access to global networks alongside its ongoing investments in domestic buyout funds.
Tokyo-based Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) is planning to invest $50 million in Transpose Platform BOV III Cayman by California-based Transpose Platform Management as a limited partner (LP).
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