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JIC expands dual strategy across full corporate lifecycle

The government-backed fund has committed $50 million to Transpose Platform BOV III Cayman to give entrepreneurs access to global networks alongside its ongoing investments in domestic buyout funds.
JIC expands dual strategy across full corporate lifecycle

Tokyo-based Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) is planning to invest $50 million in Transpose Platform BOV III Cayman by California-based Transpose Platform Management as a limited partner (LP). 

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