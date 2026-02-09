AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Japan's JIC commits $50 million to Lux Capital deep-tech fund

Lucas Cacioli
The government-backed investor is backing the US venture firm's ninth fund as part of efforts to connect Japanese startups with overseas capital and expertise for global expansion
Japan Investment Corporation has committed $50 million as a limited partner in Lux Ventures IX, backing the US deep-tech venture firm's strategy to bridge Japanese startups with global growth capital and market expertise.

