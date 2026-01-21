Japan, India and China drive Asia’s private equity boom, report finds
Structural reforms in Japan, rapid economic expansion in India, and China’s resilience as an AI leader are reshaping deal flows.
Asia’s role in global private equity is expanding rapidly, with Japan, India, and China each attracting significant inbound investment, according to Morrison Foerster’s Global Private Equity Trends 2025 and Outlook for 2026 report.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.