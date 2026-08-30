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Investors target foreign-issued regional debt to capture yield premiums

Kristina Shperlik
Allocators are considering cross-currency swaps to unlock higher returns in Australia's AAA-rated Kangaroo market and China's offshore issuance.
Investors target foreign-issued regional debt to capture yield premiums

Institutional investors in Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting foreign-issued regional debt instruments to enhance returns and match long-term liabilities.

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