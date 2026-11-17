Investors look beyond AI volatility as infrastructure spending holds firm
Allocators are reassessing AI valuations and infrastructure spending timelines following a sharp technology stock sell-off.
The sell-off in AI stocks on November 5 saw the Nasdaq drop 5.5% and wiped approximately $2.5 trillion off companies listed on the index amid fears that Democratic Party election victories could constrain the development of data centres and tighten AI regulation.
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