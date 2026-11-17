Allocators are reassessing AI valuations and infrastructure spending timelines following a sharp technology stock sell-off.

Key Points The AI stock sell-off reflects cautious sentiment and political uncertainty rather than weakening earnings or order books.

Global AI spending remains strong, projected at $900 billion in 2026 and $5. 5 trillion by 2030, backed by high hyperscaler returns.

Investors are shifting from wholesale selling to targeted buying, favouring companies with strong balance sheets and proven execution.

The sell-off in AI stocks on November 5 saw the Nasdaq drop 5.5% and wiped approximately $2.5 trillion off companies listed on the index amid fears that Democratic Party election victories could constrain the development of data centres and tighten AI regulation.