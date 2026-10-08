Insurers turn to derivatives, CRE debt to bridge ALM gaps
As persistent yield curve swings, currency volatility and equity concentration press Apac insurance asset owners, allocators are deploying risk overlays, systematic equity structures and real asset debt to manage balance sheet volatility.
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