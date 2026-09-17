Insurers embrace derivatives for long-term resilience
Asian insurers are moving beyond tactical hedging, using derivatives to manage volatility, enhance capital efficiency, and strengthen portfolio construction.
Asian insurers are steadily broadening their use of derivatives, moving from tactical hedging into more sophisticated applications that underpin long‑term portfolio construction.
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