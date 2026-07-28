Institutions hold firm on strategic gold overweights
Despite short-term volatility and elevated interest rates, central bank buying and geopolitical uncertainties are driving Asian investors to reinforce their positions in gold for the rest of the year.
Institutional investors are poised to keep their strategic overweight positions in gold throughout the second half (H2) of 2026, viewing the metal as an essential portfolio diversifier against an increasingly complex macroeconomic backdrop.
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