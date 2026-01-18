AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Institutional investors refine data centre playbook across APAC

AI-driven workloads and accelerating digitalisation are pushing regional data centres to the core of institutional strategies, as investors recalibrate capital structures and expand beyond established Tier 1 markets.
Data centres, once a niche alternative, have become a mainstream institutional allocation anchored by the region’s most compelling growth sectors, including AI, cloud adoption, digitalisation and 5G networks.

