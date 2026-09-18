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Institutional allocators target Asian private equity through hybrid models and secondaries

Investors are increasingly adopting mid-market strategies, co-investments and secondary dislocations seeking geographical diversification and real cash returns.
Institutional allocators target Asian private equity through hybrid models and secondaries

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