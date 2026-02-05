AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Industry Insiders: Why APAC’s data centres are captivating global investors

Patrick Na
The region's data centre market is forecast to almost triple from $29.5 billion in 2025 to nearly $79 billion by 2030.
If you want to understand where the world’s digital future is being built, you no longer look to Northern Virginia. You look to the Asia-Pacific. From Johor’s industrial corridors to India’s swelling tech cities, a quiet but powerful boom is reshaping the region: the rise of hyperscale data infrastructure. As cloud adoption accelerates and artificial intelligence begins to permeate business strategy, demand for digital capacity is rising. And as that demand climbs, institutional investors are zeroing in.

