Industry Insiders: Why APAC’s data centres are captivating global investors

If you want to understand where the world’s digital future is being built, you no longer look to Northern Virginia. You look to the Asia-Pacific. From Johor’s industrial corridors to India’s swelling tech cities, a quiet but powerful boom is reshaping the region: the rise of hyperscale data infrastructure. As cloud adoption accelerates and artificial intelligence begins to permeate business strategy, demand for digital capacity is rising. And as that demand climbs, institutional investors are zeroing in.