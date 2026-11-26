Industry Insiders: What rising bond yields mean for investors
The macro picture may seem complex, but the investment case for fixed income is getting clearer.
Bond yields have climbed swiftly in 2026, driven by a combination of higher inflation and rate hikes by global central banks. In September 2026, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while the 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to a multi-decade high of 5.3% by the end of September from 4.2% at the start of the year, before easing to around 5.0% in mid-November.
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