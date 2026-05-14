Industry Insiders: Should semiliquid funds be part of your portfolio?
They promise access to private markets without fully locking up capital but where do semiliquid funds fit in a portfolio? This piece examines the trade-offs, misconceptions, and practical considerations for investors.
Private assets are going mainstream globally. As more companies stay private for longer and traditional public markets face rising competition from passive strategies, asset managers have increasingly turned their attention to higher‑margin products that promise access to private markets.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.