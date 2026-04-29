Industry Insiders: Private markets accelerate into 2026 on strengthening fundamentals
Investor confidence has improved, underscored by rising deal activity and a renewed willingness to deploy capital.
Private assets are carrying real and steady momentum into 2026. Market conditions feel more constructive than they have for some time, underpinned by strengthening structural forces and a gradually stabilising macro backdrop across key regions, including Asia-Pacific.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.