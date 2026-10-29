Industry Insiders: Korea proving to be Asia’s most compelling data centre play
As soaring AI demand and government policy propel South Korea into Asia’s next major data centre hub, international investors must look beyond Seoul and leverage strong local partnerships to conquer severe power and land constraints.
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