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Industry Insiders: How the US–China split is reshaping the future of AI adoption

Jitania Kandhari
The gap between capability and adoption is widening, and that gap is where near-term risk and opportunity live.
Industry Insiders: How the US&#8211;China split is reshaping the future of AI adoption

The step change in AI this decade isn’t just better models – it’s the simultaneous scaling of algorithms, compute, talent, and capital. When all four scale together, progress turns exponential.

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