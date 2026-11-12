Industry Insiders: Four questions investors should ask about financing Asia's AI boom
Power bottlenecks, water constraints and community pushback mean institutions must look beyond tenant credit quality to underwrite asset-level risks, says T. Rowe Price's Matt Lawton.
Key Points
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