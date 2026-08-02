Industrial demand spurs silver, platinum to challenge gold’s lead
Rapid expansion in solar energy, AI infrastructure and data centres is sharpening the investment case for the white metals.
Rising structural demand for clean energy and technology is positioning silver and platinum for significant periods of outperformance against gold.
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