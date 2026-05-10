India’s valuation premium faces 'uncomfortable truth'
Foreign investors are reallocating toward AI-linked and cheaper emerging markets, while rupee weakness compounds equity losses.
India’s position in emerging market portfolios is facing mounting scrutiny as foreign investors rebalance allocations toward sectors and geographies more closely aligned with global growth themes.
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