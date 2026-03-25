India is choosing domestic growth over semiconductor ambitions
Indian equities sitting on the ‘wrong side’ of AI trade could offer investors a shield against Taiwan and South Korea’s semiconductor volatility.
While India as a market is arguably missing out on the immediate hyper-scaler capital expenditure boom dominating North Asian markets, this apparent 'wrong side' of the AI trade offers a less volatile advantage for long-term allocators and can potentially serve as a buffer for portfolios, fund managers said.
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