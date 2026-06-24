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India bets big on deep tech and AI

Heather Ng
India’s startups are driving a third wave of innovation, pivoting from services and consumer tech to capital-intensive deep tech across AI, quantum, semiconductors, defence and space.
India bets big on deep tech and AI

India’s startups are moving beyond their services-driven roots, spearheading deep-tech innovation in AI, quantum, semiconductors, defence and space, powered by national missions and billions in funding.

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