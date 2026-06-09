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Improved fundamentals trigger institutional rebound in EM debt

Pension and sovereign wealth funds are increasingly turning to emerging market bonds to capitalise on structural reforms.
Improved fundamentals trigger institutional rebound in EM debt

Following a period of historical under-allocation and significant outflows, institutional investors are returning to emerging market debt, driven by a search for yield, diversification, and robust fundamentals.

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