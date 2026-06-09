Improved fundamentals trigger institutional rebound in EM debt
Pension and sovereign wealth funds are increasingly turning to emerging market bonds to capitalise on structural reforms.
Following a period of historical under-allocation and significant outflows, institutional investors are returning to emerging market debt, driven by a search for yield, diversification, and robust fundamentals.
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