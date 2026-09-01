Family offices set pace for Asia OCIO growth
As Asia embraces outsourced CIO models, family offices are emerging as the key growth driver.
Asia’s outsourced CIO (OCIO) market is entering a new growth phase, fuelled by the expanding scale of family offices and their willingness to experiment with governance models, which is reshaping the private investment landscape.
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