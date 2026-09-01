Family offices set pace for Asia OCIO growth

As Asia embraces outsourced CIO models, family offices are emerging as the key growth driver.

Key Points Family offices, with their nimble and collaborative approach, are driving growth in Asia’s OCIO market.

Unlike Western institutional models, Asian family offices demand higher agility, customised private market deals and flexible long-term solutions.

OCIO relationships in Asia are shifting from transactional advice to total-portfolio strategic partnerships.

Asia’s outsourced CIO (OCIO) market is entering a new growth phase, fuelled by the expanding scale of family offices and their willingness to experiment with governance models, which is reshaping the private investment landscape.