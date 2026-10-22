Executive Exchange with Jieying Huang
From fitting shoes to structuring credit, Huang has built a career defined by adaptability, humility and curiosity — always finding the solution that truly fits.
Jieying Huang is head of portfolio strategy for Asia Pacific private debt at Muzinich. She joined the firm in September 2020 and has over 15 years of experience across corporate debt markets in the region.
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