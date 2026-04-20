Energy security accelerates Asia's renewables adoption
Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has reinforced Asia’s drive to diversify its energy sources, channelling capital into solar, wind, battery storage, and nuclear power.
Energy diversification has become a structural theme in Asia, no longer just a tactical response to price volatility.
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