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Energy security accelerates Asia's renewables adoption

Heather Ng
Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has reinforced Asia’s drive to diversify its energy sources, channelling capital into solar, wind, battery storage, and nuclear power.
Energy security accelerates Asia's renewables adoption

Energy diversification has become a structural theme in Asia, no longer just a tactical response to price volatility.

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