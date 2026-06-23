Early bet on alternatives powers LGT Capital Partner’s $24bn endowment
The $24 billion endowment is tilting toward technology’s “buildout push,” pairing hyperscaler exposure with venture bets on emerging winners.
As Asian institutions deepen allocations to private markets and alternatives, Europe’s long-standing endowment model is drawing renewed attention.
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