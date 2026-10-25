Convertible markets navigate issuance divergence and risk
As AI-driven issuance propels US convertible bonds to record highs, diverging market dynamics across Asia are forcing global investors to rethink their risk strategies.
The global convertible bond market in 2026 is defined by stark regional contrasts and a set of risks that investors must navigate carefully. While the United States continues to dominate issuance, Asia is carving out a more nuanced role, offering diversification but also presenting structural challenges that differ sharply from the US boom.
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