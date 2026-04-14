Clear mandates key as new sovereign funds tackle national priorities
The structural choice between centralising power within a single entity or distributing it across specialised vehicles is now the primary factor determining a sovereign fund's transparency and investment speed.
While a slate of new sovereign wealth funds globally is helping countries focus on their critical industries and infrastructure, they’re also posing significant challenges, from creeping bureaucracy to the risk of displacing private capital.
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