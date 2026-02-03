AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

China’s $5 trillion credit gap is private credit's biggest untapped opportunity

Heather Ng
The country offers collateral-rich opportunities and uncorrelated cycles, positioning China as private credit’s largest—and most complex—market.
China&#8217;s $5 trillion credit gap is private credit's biggest untapped opportunity

Institutional investors are moving away from their traditional reliance on the US private credit market, with the flow of capital increasingly directed toward Asia—particularly China.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.