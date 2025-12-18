China outlook for 2026: investors pivot towards “new economy”
The investment story is pivoting from troubled property to green tech, advanced manufacturing, and AI—where global capital sees structural growth despite macro risks.
As China enters the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan, investors are betting on renewables, batteries, and AI-driven industries to deliver risk-adjusted returns. Portfolio managers highlight the liquidity premium of public equities, the innovation edge of private markets, and the need for careful de-risking amid trade tensions, demographic pressures, and local government debt stress.
