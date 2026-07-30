Capital efficiency overtakes yield as key focus for insurance portfolios
Insurers should embrace rigorous stress testing and careful evaluation of private markets, says Ageas’ Christian Choi.
In an environment marked by shifting interest rates and market uncertainty, attention is moving away from a search for yield towards protecting solvency, maintaining robust governance and ensuring long-term resilience.
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