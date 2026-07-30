AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Capital efficiency overtakes yield as key focus for insurance portfolios

Insurers should embrace rigorous stress testing and careful evaluation of private markets, says Ageas’ Christian Choi.
Capital efficiency overtakes yield as key focus for insurance portfolios

In an environment marked by shifting interest rates and market uncertainty, attention is moving away from a search for yield towards protecting solvency, maintaining robust governance and ensuring long-term resilience.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.