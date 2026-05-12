Brookfield and GIC join forces in Australia self-storage deal
The pair's take-private acquisition of National Storage REIT (NSR) was the biggest ever for an ASX-listed real estate investment trust.
Australia and New Zealand’s population growth, rising urbanisation and housing affordability are driving a boom in self-storage, with the “highly fragmented” sector ripe for consolidation.
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