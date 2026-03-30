Beyond private credit: ABS return to insurance allocation debate

As spreads and scrutiny tighten, insurers are weighing corporate lending against asset-backed securities backed by diversified pools of consumer and real economy loans.

Private credit’s ascent from post-crisis niche to mainstream insurance allocation has been well documented. But as spreads compress, competition intensifies and new risks emerge, insurers are starting to question whether the illiquidity premium still justifies the trade-offs—and if structured credit offers a different kind of protection.