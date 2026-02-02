Australian pension giant bets on European designer outlets
Aware Super’s stake in a European outlet mall platform exemplifies chief investment officer Simon Warner's strategy of seeking assets with immediate, proven demand as public market valuations remain elevated.
As Aware Super's chief investment officer Simon Warner recalibrates return expectations following three years of exceptional market performance, the A$210 billion ($140 billion) pension fund is pivoting toward assets with structural demand and proven cashflows.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.