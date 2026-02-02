AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Australian pension giant bets on European designer outlets

Lucas Cacioli
Aware Super’s stake in a European outlet mall platform exemplifies chief investment officer Simon Warner's strategy of seeking assets with immediate, proven demand as public market valuations remain elevated.
As Aware Super's chief investment officer Simon Warner recalibrates return expectations following three years of exceptional market performance, the A$210 billion ($140 billion) pension fund is pivoting toward assets with structural demand and proven cashflows.

