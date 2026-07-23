Asset owners align risk with TPA to navigate systemic shocks
Allocators are reshaping governance structures, centralising liquidity buffers and adopting multidimensional risk models to navigate market complexity.
As the total portfolio approach (TPA) evolves into a more prominent framework for institutional investing, managing balance sheet resilience during severe market shocks requires proactive portfolio construction rather than passive allocation.
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