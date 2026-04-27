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Asia rewrites the private markets playbook as western investors wake up

From discounted AI valuations to an untapped private credit market, Asia's investment case has quietly outgrown the questions being asked about it.
Asia rewrites the private markets playbook as western investors wake up

Private markets are no longer a niche allocation; they are where the structural action is.

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