Asia and Middle East sovereign funds deepen hedge fund bets
From Abu Dhabi to Singapore, sovereign investors are increasing their exposure to hedge funds.
Sovereign wealth funds across Asia and the Middle East are accelerating allocations to hedge funds, deploying billions of dollars through a variety of strategies, ranging from global macro and alternative credit to managed accounts and leveraged programmes as investors seek greater portfolio resilience amid rising market uncertainty.
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