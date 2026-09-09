Asia and Middle East sovereign funds deepen hedge fund bets

From Abu Dhabi to Singapore, sovereign investors are increasing their exposure to hedge funds.

Key Points Asian and Middle Eastern SWFs are scaling up hedge fund allocations, led by GIC's $30 billion programme and Danantara's large debut mandates.

Strategies diverge sharply, ranging from ADIC's potential $15 billion leveraged swap programme to ADIA's structured 5% to 10% allocation and managed account platforms.

SWFs are combining macro, relative value and long-short strategies to balance downside protection, diversification and alpha rather than assessing funds in isolation.

Sovereign wealth funds across Asia and the Middle East are accelerating allocations to hedge funds, deploying billions of dollars through a variety of strategies, ranging from global macro and alternative credit to managed accounts and leveraged programmes as investors seek greater portfolio resilience amid rising market uncertainty.