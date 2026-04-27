AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

APG applies global living-sector playbook to Hong Kong JV

Lucas Cacioli
The Hong Kong project marks a new use for a residential joint venture that the Dutch pension giant originally set up for build-for-sale development.
APG applies global living-sector playbook to Hong Kong JV

APG Asset Management is using a fully pre-leased student accommodation project in Hong Kong to broaden a residential joint venture originally established for build-for-sale development, applying a living-sector strategy it already pursues across multiple markets globally.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.