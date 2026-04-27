APG applies global living-sector playbook to Hong Kong JV
The Hong Kong project marks a new use for a residential joint venture that the Dutch pension giant originally set up for build-for-sale development.
APG Asset Management is using a fully pre-leased student accommodation project in Hong Kong to broaden a residential joint venture originally established for build-for-sale development, applying a living-sector strategy it already pursues across multiple markets globally.
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