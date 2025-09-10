APAC seizing $1trn opportunity in climate transition
The region has emerged as a powerhouse in global green finance, capturing half of the world's energy transition investments over the past year.
With trillions of public and private investments at stake, Asia Pacific offers unparalleled opportunities to tackle climate change while driving economic growth, experts told a Hong Kong business forum.
