AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

APAC reclaiming spotlight as investor confidence and exit momentum surge

Heather Ng
Asia Pacific is seeing renewed conviction among Limited Partners, cautious private credit growth and accelerating IPO exits, according to a new survey.
APAC reclaiming spotlight as investor confidence and exit momentum surge

Asia Pacific is once again emerging as a priority region for global investors, with Limited Partners (LPs) showing renewed confidence in both regional markets and the managers operating there.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.