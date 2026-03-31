APAC optimism counters global anxiety over US recession fears: report
A Goldman Sachs Asset Management survey shows that global insurers are bracing for recession risks but APAC respondents were more optimistic.
The 15th annual Goldman Sachs Asset Management Global Insurance Survey reveals a shifting outlook among global insurers.
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