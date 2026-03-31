AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

APAC optimism counters global anxiety over US recession fears: report

Heather Ng
A Goldman Sachs Asset Management survey shows that global insurers are bracing for recession risks but APAC respondents were more optimistic.
APAC optimism counters global anxiety over US recession fears: report

The 15th annual Goldman Sachs Asset Management Global Insurance Survey reveals a shifting outlook among global insurers.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.