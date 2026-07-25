Apac investors bypass defence tech amid structural barriers
Target allocations to defence have stalled at 0% due to ESG mandates, illiquidity and scarcity of scaled assets.
Strict ESG rules, long procurement cycles and a lack of scaled targets are keeping Asia Pacific (Apac) investors out of defence tech.
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