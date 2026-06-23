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APAC institutions lead global push into private markets

Investors are turning to AI and a booming secondary market to navigate a prolonged liquidity crunch, according to State Street’s 5th annual global private markets study.
APAC institutions lead global push into private markets

Institutional investors are actively planning to expand their private market allocations over the next two years.

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