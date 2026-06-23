APAC institutions lead global push into private markets
Investors are turning to AI and a booming secondary market to navigate a prolonged liquidity crunch, according to State Street’s 5th annual global private markets study.
Institutional investors are actively planning to expand their private market allocations over the next two years.
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