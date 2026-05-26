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AIIB flags execution crunch in Asia's green energy push

Nishtha Asthana
Despite abundant capital, Asia’s energy transition is facing an execution crunch driven by a severe lack of bankable projects and modern grid infrastructure.
AIIB flags execution crunch in Asia's green energy push

Asia’s energy transition is increasingly being defined not by a shortage of capital, but by the region’s ability to build bankable projects, modernise grids and create investment frameworks that private investors can scale into with confidence.

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