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AI regional shifts force a 'flight to quality' in private credit

As algorithmic disruption and shifting market structures end the era of easy beta, institutional investors are diversifying beyond US corporate lending towards asset-based finance and markets in Europe and APAC.
AI regional shifts force a 'flight to quality' in private credit

As private credit pivots from a period of benign growth into one marked by intense manager differentiation, geographical realignment and the disruptive force of AI, investors are restructuring their credit selection strategies to survive in a market where passive allocation no longer protects capital.

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