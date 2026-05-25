A next-gen’s reality check on family office blind spots
A third-generation Hong Kong family member says the industry’s investment-first model ignores the real drivers of wealth survival — governance, values, and family cohesion.
For most single or multifamily offices, the conversation begins and often ends with capital.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.