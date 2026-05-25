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A next-gen’s reality check on family office blind spots

A third-generation Hong Kong family member says the industry’s investment-first model ignores the real drivers of wealth survival — governance, values, and family cohesion.
A next-gen&#8217;s reality check on family office blind spots

For most single or multifamily offices, the conversation begins and often ends with capital.

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