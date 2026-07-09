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A Malaysian business family and the legacy maths of 26 inheritors

Nishtha Asthana
Four generations and 115 years into a Penang manufacturing fortune, Tharin Tan is betting that his family's wealth can outlive the business that built it.

Asian business families are discovering that succession becomes exponentially more complex as ownership passes to larger generations of heirs, forcing many to rethink not only governance structures but also whether the operating business itself should remain at the centre of the family's wealth.

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