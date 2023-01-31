Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
Family office managing over $10 billion for Indian software tycoon increases AI investments; decarbonization focused fund passes $1 billion target; NPS will allocate 65% of its assets in risky assets under new long-term asset allocation rules; and more.
Two Canadian pension funds increase bets in Indian toll roads; GPIF gets curious about crypto; ADIA plans to capitalise on western investors' desire to cut China exposure; Temasek to stay committed to ESG investing; and more.
Abu Dhabi wealth fund ties up with Goldman Sachs for Asia-Pacific private credit; GPIF hires 16 managers to manage local mandates; Australian super funds team up to invest in housing; KWAP makes first batch of VC investments under new strategy; and more.
AsianInvestor presents a round-up of key developments at the region's asset owners over the past seven days.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund sees a clearer picture for Chinese tech investments; Korean state pension fund is estimated to run dry by 2055; and more.